At least 13 people have been killed in the Philippines by tropical storm Yagi, while schools and government offices in Manila and nearby provinces were closed on Tuesday due to the expected bad weather.

Typhoon Yagi, known locally as “Inting”, made landfall on Monday in Casiguran town in eastern Aurora province, causing power outages in the municipality, said Elson Igargue, a Philippine disaster management official.

The state weather agency said that as of 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), the center of the storm was in coastal waters off the northern city of Laoag in Ilocos province.

Typhoon Yagi’s wind speed reached 75 kilometers per hour, and it is expected to move northwest over the South China Sea.

Antipolo disaster official Enrilito Bernardo confirmed that search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The Philippines typically experiences about 20 tropical storms and typhoons each year.