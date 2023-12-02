’13 dead after Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp’

At least thirteen people have been killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in the middle of the Gaza Strip. Among them are women and children, reports Al Jazeera according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“The victims were rushed to al-Awda Hospital, while many others remain trapped under the rubble,” WAFA said. According to local sources, Israeli warplanes bombed several homes in the refugee camp. The death toll is likely to rise as people remain trapped under the rubble.

Since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning, the number of casualties in Gaza has continued to rise. At least 240 people have now been killed, international news agencies report based on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health. NRC cannot independently verify this.