In Turkey, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, announced that the death toll from the earthquakes had risen to 40,642, pointing to the continuation of rescue operations and finding survivors, despite the fact that more than 12 days have passed since the earthquakes occurred.

The head of AFAD, Yunus Sezer, said in a press conference on Saturday that the earthquakes affected nearly 10,000 residential neighborhoods in 11 provinces in southern Turkey.

He pointed out that the number of aftershocks that followed the first earthquake exceeded 5,700, stressing that rescue efforts are still continuing for the thirteenth day.

He continued, “Rescue operations are taking place with great sensitivity. Those trapped under the rubble were rescued on the thirteenth day, which gave us more hope.”

And Anatolia Agency stated that search and rescue teams are racing against time to find survivors among the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings that collapsed as a result of the violent Kahramanmaraş earthquake, which affected large areas in Turkey and Syria.

The search and rescue teams were able to remove 3 people, including a child, from the wreckage of a destroyed building in Antakya district, the center of Hatay state, in southern Turkey, 296 hours after the earthquake.

Kyrgyz rescue teams managed to rescue a man, a woman and a child from under the rubble 296 hours after the earthquake, and they were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Earlier, the Turkish Minister of Interior, Suleiman Soylu, announced that the number of buildings in which search and rescue operations took place in the earthquake-affected areas exceeds 20,000.

in Syria

In Syria, the death toll from the earthquake in the eastern Mediterranean that struck Turkey and Syria at dawn on February 6 has risen to more than 6,000.

On Saturday, the Syria Response Coordinators Team said that 181,943 people were displaced in the northwest of the country as a result of the earthquake, with its epicenter in Kahramanmaraş, southern Turkey.

In addition, the earthquake injured up to 14,749 people, while the number of destroyed homes reached about 1,243, with 10,743 damaged homes.