Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has set 13 criteria for community members willing to plant roofs of “villas” and residential towers, 6 of which relate to the pre-agricultural stage, and 7 criteria for the post-cultivation stage, in order to achieve 17 goals distributed in 3 aspects, 7 of which are related to On the environmental side, 6 on the social side, and 4 on the economic side.

Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment explained in statements to “Al-Ittihad” that these criteria came to encourage community members, encourage them to engage in community farming and motivate them to produce, raise the level of community awareness in general of the importance of this type of agriculture, and enhance The culture of food sustainability they have in the long term, and the definition of methods of cultivating the correct surfaces and crops appropriate to the nature of the climate state, and contribute to the spread and promotion of the concept of sustainable cities, preserving the environment and increasing the green area in the country, in addition to encouraging the orientation towards this type of agriculture to raise their capabilities to achieve exploitation Optimum roof space, using them in agriculture

Al-Dhanhani emphasized that the Ministry’s encouragement also came in line with Cabinet Resolution No. (31) of 2018 regarding community farming, with the aim of improving and protecting the environment, diversifying plant production, promoting food diversity, and instilling a culture of agriculture among all segments of society, especially children and adolescents. To create a conscious generation that contributes to preserving the environment and achieving sustainable agricultural development.

Mohammed Al-Dhanhani

He stated that despite the UAE’s location in the dry zone belt, where the desert environment constitutes more than three quarters of its total area, and is characterized by scarcity of rain, high temperatures, poor soil and lack of natural waterways, it has made a clear effort over the past decades to build a more capable agricultural sector. To contribute to food diversity and the national economy, by adopting policies that limit the impact of these factors, and adopting sustainable and climate-smart agricultural patterns that focus on optimal investment for the unit of agricultural land and the quality of the local product, and enhance its competitiveness, and are based in its entirety on innovative technologies and solutions, such as agriculture from Soil (hydroponics) and organic agriculture, in addition to strengthening agricultural pest control programs, reducing loss and waste along the food chain, and broadening the base of interest in scientific studies and research in the agricultural field.

Procedures before planting

Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment indicated that the six criteria that must be adhered to before starting to plant roofs were the necessity to study the site, the necessity to choose the types of plants that achieve the goal of growing them for food, or as an aesthetic appearance, and the need to follow Steps of cultivation without soil from agricultural environments and nutrient solutions corresponding to the area of ​​the site and the plant to be cultivated, the need to involve family members and others in the activity to be established in order to obtain the goal of popularizing and spreading the benefit, and the necessity to choose the cultivation system before starting the project, and focus on planting most of the vegetable crops And ornamental plants in the roof cultivation system, because of these types of prominent role in preserving the environment from pollutants, and adding an aesthetic appearance to the surface, and other roles.

Bag system

Procedures after planting

Al-Dhanhani pointed out that the seven criteria for the post-direct cultivation phase were to ensure the continuous provision of water to the site, to provide appropriate ventilation for the plants, to choose the appropriate sun angle for each plant, to work to support the plant, and to ensure that there are no harmful substances in the soil components or the organic matter allocated. For planting in the roofs, and constantly uprooting crowded weeds for planting, and rationalizing irrigation so that the soil does not rot.

The Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that what is meant by roofing is to use parts of the roofs of different buildings in the cultivation of different crops that the family needs from vegetables, or some types of fruits or ornamental plants, cut flowers and medicinal and aromatic plants. This type of cultivation is an ancient technique that has been revamped in the present to serve the population on a larger and more technical scale.

Environmental goals

Mohammed Al-Dhanhani said: The environmental goals achieved by roof cultivation are to reduce environmental pollution resulting from the confinement of green spaces, and to purify the air, as it was found that every square meter of the green surface removes 10 grams of air pollutants every year, which contributes to reducing air pollution. Providing clean air, preserving the aesthetic view of the buildings by removing any trash stored on the surface, reducing the percentage of carbon dioxide in the air by consuming it in the photosynthesis by plants and increasing oxygen, as every 1.5 square meters of the green surface produces oxygen. It suffices for one person for a whole year, and produces natural vegetables free of any fertilizers or chemical components, which increases their health benefits, and public health protection by producing fresh food for residents of remote areas that suffer from a scarcity of these materials, and rationalizing the consumption of natural resources.

The bed system

Economic targets

Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, explained that the economic goals are to make use of roofs to produce fresh vegetables, or ornamental plants for personal consumption or for sale, and to provide job opportunities for housewives and unemployed youth, and enable them to obtain Material return, and the exploitation of land areas in the cultivation of daily products, and the conversion of vegetable cultivation into a family activity, pointing out that roof cultivation systems are based on several systems, including the sheds system (wooden and plastic beds), the bags system, the pipe system, the aerobic cultivation system, and the cultivation system. With sinks.

Social goals

Regarding the social goals, Al-Dhanhani stressed that they are represented in the availability of job opportunities for senior citizens, which reduces their unity, and fills their time with enjoyable and useful work, obtaining healthy, safe and secure food under the supervision of the family, and increasing the area of ​​cultivated land by using intensive systems to double production, and the exploitation of empty spaces The roofs of buildings and buildings, and converting them to produce some vegetables or ornamental plants, which gives them stunning aesthetic views that relax the soul and delight the eye, spread the culture of planting and transplantation, introduce the importance of roofing cultivation, and provide an important part of the family’s income, by taking advantage of the products of roof cultivation, or converting it To a small or medium project, thus adding a new financial return to the family.