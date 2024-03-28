Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

When your work involves going into other people's homes, sometimes you see things you absolutely didn't want to see…

If you are skilled at crafts and enjoy creating or repairing things, then you may have chosen a career in the trades. Of course, as in any industry, there are many Craftsmen and women who should change their job immediately. But the whole thing can just as easily be turned around. Because after that Opinion poll from Redditor nst138 I realized that the customers are not completely without it either.

Here are some stories from people in the trades that they have experienced on jobs…

1. “During the breakfast break, the building owner found out that his wife had cheated on him several times. He then made a mess of her in front of our eyes and threw her out. And then we were served coffee and cake to accompany the show in a relaxed manner. We didn’t know where to look the whole time.”

-u/Beule0815

2. “The cat's corpse was lying in the attic; it was so old that only the skeleton could be seen. The customer saw it himself and just laughed about it, it was really strange working next to this cat.”

-u/EinArmiger

3. “A guy once had a huge, transparent barrel with a strange yellowish liquid in the middle of his living room. When I asked what it was, he replied that he would collect his morning urine in it.”

-u/rise_ride

4. “Above the kitchen sink, one of the utensils was different than the rest. I noticed it because the color stood out so much. There was actually a beer opener with a dildo handle hanging next to the soup ladle. At the following appointment he was gone.”

-u/Call_Me_Rivale

5. “We were once at the house of a woman who used to feel very comfortable in gothic culture. She just had a coffin behind the sofa.”

-u/gukoi-san

6. “The kitchen that we delivered and was supposed to build was supposed to be on the 1st floor. However, there was no floor.”

“So there was laminate there, but underneath the laminate there were only wooden crossbars… There was basically no solid floor underneath. The owner said that he would always walk over it and there would be no problems, we should just build the kitchen on the laminate.”

-u/Conscious_Bus1760

7. “We tore out a wooden floor. Underneath it was full of bullet casings. We also found five K98s there.”

-u/HeinzHech

8. “Not in the trades, but I helped privately with a house clearance operation. The guy who lived there had disappeared and the neighbors were complaining about the smell.”

“My acquaintance was inconsolable, he had bad thoughts. A look into the apartment and we went to a hardware store to get masks and protective suits. It was the purest mess hall you see on TV, with aisles between the garbage. The guy hoarded everything, but the worst part was all the pee-filled bottles. They were just everywhere, there must have been a hundred of them.”

-u/strubbelchen123

9. “The naked picture of a pensioner (the customer) in the aisle and mannequins with lacquer and leather accessories.”

-u/Wurschtl3r

10. “The entire kitchen floor was full of dirty clothes about a foot high. You couldn’t see anything from the ground.”

-u/Seppl0815

11. “A customer who had pictures of the same penis hanging all over his apartment. The images also all had a different filter and backgrounds in different colors. That was really strange.”

-u/SHKBAU

12. “The customer was a hunter and there was a dead animal hanging in the garden. A deer or something.”

-u/qxxx

13. “There was a picture of Hitler next to Che Guevara in the living room.”

-u/fidepus

Answers have been condensed and/or edited for clarity.

Let's turn the whole thing around and see which ones 13 brazen actions that craftsmen and women have already brought.