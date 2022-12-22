Tokyo (dpa)

Total costs for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held in 2021 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, amounted to about 1.70 trillion yen ($12.9 billion), according to the Japan Audit Board.

The increase in the cost of hosting amounted to 20%, as the planned budget for the total hosting costs amounted to about 424.1 trillion yen, according to what the Organizing Committee for the Tokyo Olympics announced in June.

And the total costs of hosting the Olympics increased, due to the decision of the Audit Board, which saw that the sums spent by the state and the Japanese Sports Council on building the new National Stadium, the main venue for the Games, and other measures should be included in the total costs, increasing the costs by a total of 280.3 billion yen over the planned budget. .

The Olympic Organizing Committee stated in its final report that 640.4 billion yen of the total costs amounting to 1423.8 trillion yen were borne by the committee, 596.5 billion yen fell on the shoulders of the Tokyo government and 186.9 billion yen from the Japanese government.

Meanwhile, the review board concluded that the central government’s total expenditures amounted to 364.1 billion yen, including 183.7 billion yen for athlete enhancement programs and security measures not included in the committee’s report, as well as 17.9 billion yen for the National Stadium, and 9.1 billion yen for coronavirus measures.