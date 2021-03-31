Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the health care regulator, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department, won 13 awards in the Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa 2021 under the auspices of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said on Twitter: “In light of the wise approach and the inspiring leadership of Sir Mohamed bin Zayed, we congratulate Brother Abdullah bin Mohammed for the Abu Dhabi Department of Health winning 11 awards in the Global Stevie Awards. , Including 5 gold awards, in recognition of her application of innovative standards in the field of health care, and her distinguished efforts in combating Covid-19.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi won many gold, silver and bronze awards for a number of its innovative initiatives, including its distinguished response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, which put Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the world in many aspects and sectors. The department has topped the number of gold awards by obtaining it. She won 7 gold awards, two silver and four bronze awards.

The honorable programs included the Abu Dhabi Program for the Quality of Health Services “Index”, the Health Care Program for Senior Citizens and People with Chronic Diseases, the Community Awareness Campaign Against “Covid-19”, and Artificial Intelligence Solutions to Provide Health Professionals Tests.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, won two prestigious awards: the Gold Award for “Innovative Management in the Governmental Sector for Institutions with 100 or More Employees”, and the Gold Award for “Champion of the Year in the Governmental Sector” for the Pandemic Response Category. Covid-19 ».

His Excellency Al Hamed presented to the wise leadership and to Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, with sincere gratitude and appreciation for their continuous support, which enabled the health sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve these achievements in responding to the pandemic worldwide and deserve such honors, from Through the efforts exerted at various levels, to ensure the health and safety of all members of society in the emirate, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership since the beginning of the pandemic.

Al Hamed said: “Abu Dhabi was able to attract the attention of the whole world by its excellence in responding to the (Covid-19) pandemic and providing an example to follow. I am proud of the work team at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, who, in cooperation with partners, was able to unveil a bunch of achievements that cemented Abu Dhabi’s position on the global healthcare map, and strengthened its role in the global efforts to advance community health and the well-being of societies. Despite the challenges we faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, the teams continued to mobilize efforts to achieve the well-being of all members of society by providing health services and focusing on their priorities to provide a healthy life and preventive and curative services at international levels. Index) and winner of a number of gold awards.

His Excellency added: “The past year was full of challenges and obstacles that we were able to overcome with the support of our wise leadership, and the hard work presented by the first defense champions and teams in the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and all concerned parties in the public and private sectors. I dedicate these prizes to everyone who has made a firm imprint on the development and progress of Abu Dhabi. ”

This year, more than 400 nominations were submitted by institutions in the Middle East and North Africa region in different categories, such as excellence in innovation in products and services, innovative management, innovation in companies’ websites and many other categories. The gold, silver and bronze award winners were determined by average scores by more than 60 professionals around the world, forming six jury panels. The Stevie Awards MENA is the only program dedicated to honoring business innovation across the region and is open to companies and individuals from 17 countries. The International Stevie Awards are considered an “Oscars” in the business world, as they honor outstanding achievements in the workplace through several programs such as: “International Business Awards”, which they launched 19 years ago, and the name Stevie is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, which means “crowned” . The virtual Stevie Awards ceremony will take place on June 2nd.