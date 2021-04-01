Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the health care regulator, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department, won 13 awards in the Middle East and North Africa 2021 Stevie Awards under the auspices of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi won many gold, silver and bronze awards for a number of its innovative initiatives, including its distinguished response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, which placed Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the world in many aspects and sectors, and the department topped the number of gold awards. With 7 awards, she won two silver and four bronze awards.

The honorable programs included the Abu Dhabi Program for the Quality of Health Services “Index”, the health care program for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, the community awareness campaign against “Covid-19”, and artificial intelligence solutions to provide health professionals’ tests.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, won two prestigious awards: the Gold Award for “Innovative Management in the Governmental Sector for Institutions with 100 or More Employees”, and the Gold Award for “Champion of the Year in the Governmental Sector”, for the Pandemic Response category. Covid-19.

In this regard, His Excellency Abdullah Al Hamed extended sincere gratitude and appreciation to the leadership for its continuous support, which enabled the health sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve these achievements in responding to the pandemic worldwide, and to deserve such honors through efforts made at various levels, to ensure the health of And the safety of all members of society in the emirate, according to the directives of the wise leadership since the beginning of the pandemic.

Abdullah Al Hamed

The status of Abu Dhabi

Al Hamed said: “Abu Dhabi was able to attract the attention of the whole world by its excellence in responding to the (Covid-19) pandemic, and to provide an example to follow, and I am proud of the work team in the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, which, in cooperation with partners, was able to write a bunch of achievements that cemented the position of Abu Dhabi. On the global healthcare map, and strengthening its role within the global efforts to advance community health and societies’ well-being. Despite the challenges we faced during the (Covid-19) pandemic, the teams continued to mobilize efforts to achieve the well-being of all members of society, by providing health services, and focusing on their priorities to provide a healthy life and preventive and curative services at international levels. One of the most prominent examples is the Abu Dhabi Quality of Care Index program. Health “index” and winner of a number of gold awards.

His Excellency added: “The past year was full of challenges and obstacles that we were able to overcome with the support of our wise leadership and the hard work presented by the champions of the first defense and the teams in the Department of Health, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, and all concerned authorities in the public and private sectors .. I dedicate these awards to everyone who set A firm footprint in the development and progress of Abu Dhabi.

400 nominations

This year, more than 400 nominations were submitted by institutions in the Middle East and North Africa region in different categories, such as excellence in innovation in products and services, innovative management, innovation in companies’ websites and many other categories. The gold, silver and bronze award winners were determined by average scores by more than 60 professionals around the world, forming six jury panels.

Honored innovation

The Stevie Awards Middle East and North Africa is the only program dedicated to honoring innovation in the business sector across the region. It is available to companies and individuals from 17 countries. The International Stevie Awards are considered the “Oscars” in the business world, as they honor outstanding achievements in the workplace through several programs. For example: “International Business Awards”, which it launched 19 years ago, and the name Stevie is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, which means “crowned”. The virtual Stevie Awards ceremony will take place on June 2, and details of the MENA Stevie Awards and the list of winners are available on the site https://stevieawards.com/mena.

12,000 nomination applications annually from various companies in 70 countries

The Stevie Awards include eight programs: the Asia Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Middle East and North Africa Stevie Awards, and The Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Entrepreneurs, and the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nomination applications annually from various companies in more than 70 countries. To recognize and honor companies and organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards honor outstanding performance in the workplace in any country around the world. For more information about the Stevie Awards, please visit the website www.StevieAwards.com.