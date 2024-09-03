Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

These anime series should be on your watch list. © Netflix

Are you ready to immerse yourself in exciting worlds that go far beyond what you’ve seen before? Then check out our list of the hottest anime series.

Do you love exciting stories, strong characters and epic adventures? Then you are at Animeseries is just right! Even if you should be aware that Anime are anything but children’s series. Whether you are already a real anime pro or are just diving into this colorful world – here are the best series that you should definitely watch. They offer not only action and drama, but also deep messages and lots of emotions. According to a Opinion poll from Gutefrage.net these are the most popular and frequently mentioned anime series that you should give a chance:

1. Dr Stone

In “Dr. Stone,” humanity awakens after thousands of years in a stone world in which modern civilization has completely disappeared. The brilliant scientist Senku wants to use his knowledge to rebuild humanity from scratch and in doing so, he faces forces of nature and rival groups. The series combines cool science facts with an exciting story that is guaranteed to captivate you!

2. Demon Slayer

Young Tanjiro loses his family to demons and vows to fight them from then on. Together with his sister Nezuko, who is half demonic herself after the attack, and other demon hunters, he faces dangerous opponents to save his sister and protect humanity. The series combines epic battles, heartbreaking moments and breathtaking animations – perfect for anyone who loves action and fantasy!

3. Hunter x Hunter

“Hunter x Hunter” tells the exciting journey of Gon, a young boy who is searching for his missing father. Along the way, he encounters dangerous enemies and loyal friends while trying to obtain the coveted license as a hunter. The series is packed with thrilling fights, clever strategies and a lot of heart.

4. Attack on Titan

In Attack on Titan, humanity fights against monstrous Titans in a city surrounded by giant walls that devour everything in their path. Eren Yeager, the main character, vows to destroy the Titans after they destroyed his home and killed his mother. The series is full of action, secrets and unexpected twists that will keep you hooked until the end.

5. One Piece

“One Piece” is about the young pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who sails the world’s oceans with his motley crew to find the legendary treasure “One Piece” and become king of the pirates. In the process, they face dangerous enemies, powerful devil powers and experience all sorts of exciting adventures. The series is packed with humor, friendship and epic battles. An absolute classic that you have to see.

6. Haikyuu!!

“Haikyu!!” is about the ambitious student Hinata, who dreams of becoming a volleyball star despite his small size. He joins the Karasuno high school team and, together with his teammates, fights against strong opponents to win the national championship. The series is a thrilling mix of friendship, rivalry and the unwavering determination to make one’s dreams come true.

7. My New Boss is Goofy

“My New Boss is Goofy” is about a young man who ends up in a new company after a stressful job change. His new boss is a bit clumsy, but that is precisely what makes for heartwarming and funny moments in everyday office life. The series shows how friendship and trust develop from initial chaos.

8. Mr. Villain’s Day Off

“Mr. Villains Day Off” is about an evil supervillain who regularly takes breaks from conquering the world to enjoy normal things like eating ice cream cones or watching pandas at the zoo. While his subordinates continue to work on evil plans, the series shows a funny and unexpectedly sweet side of the villain. It is perfect for anyone who wants to experience a slightly different, humorous anime series.

9. Hetalia

Hetalia is an anime series that portrays the countries of the world as funny, human characters who act out historical events and international relations in a humorous way. Each character represents a country with its typical cliches and idiosyncrasies, which often leads to comical and chaotic situations. It tells history with a wink, perfect for those who like both history and comedy.

10. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” tells the epic and crazy adventures of the Joestar family, who battle supernatural enemies across generations. Each season follows a different “JoJo” who faces fearless opponents with special powers and a unique style. The series combines exciting fights, quirky characters and a lot of pop culture references – perfect for fans of action-packed anime entertainment.

11. Erased

Erased is about 29-year-old Satoru, who has the ability to travel back in time for brief moments to prevent tragic events. When his mother is murdered, this ability catapults him 18 years into the past, where he tries to prevent a series of child abductions and murders that are connected to his mother’s fate. In doing so, he must find out who the real culprit is before the tragic events happen again.

12. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

“Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” is about 14-year-old Iruma, who is sold to a demon by his ruthless parents and suddenly ends up at a demon school. There he has to keep his humanity a secret while he befriends magical beings and repeatedly gets into crazy adventures. Despite the bizarre circumstances, he grows into his new role and shows that even a human can survive among demons.

13. Mushoku Tensei

“Mushoku Tensei” tells the story of an unemployed outsider who, after his death, is reborn as a child in a magical world and given a second chance to rebuild his life. With incredible abilities and the memory of his previous life, he sets out to make amends for his mistakes and realize his dreams. Exciting adventures, strong friendships and an emotional journey full of self-discovery await him.

Are you happy about the Pokito comeback? Then here are 10 anime series that absolutely have to be back on TV alongside Pokito.