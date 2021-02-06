The Ministry of Education has made 13 new amendments to the document for operating educational facilities, during the new Corona virus pandemic, which includes a package of protocols and procedures for school work, during the next stage, as the educational field prepares to implement the recovery plan and the gradual return to realistic (direct) education for all students The educational stages in government schools in the various emirates of the country, from Sunday February 14 until the end of the current school year, bearing in mind that the option of “distance education” is also available until the end of the year for everyone, according to the parents’ wishes.

The Ministry, in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, stressed the importance of the commitment of all departments and bodies of all kinds, and students, to apply the approved precautionary measures, and to take preventive and health measures, in accordance with the proposed protocols, in order to avoid the application of laws and provisions related to this.

According to the Ministry’s statements, the plan came after a study of the health situation, and according to the recommendations of the competent authorities, taking into account the wishes of the students’ parents, as they are essential partners in the educational system, at a time when the Emirates Foundation for School Education, during the past weeks, focused on reviewing and evaluating the existing precautionary measures. It is used in schools, and updated according to the requirements of the health situation, in a step towards continuing the application of hybrid education for the current academic year, due to its flexibility and dynamism.

The amendments that the fifth edition of the document is witnessing and mimicking the health situation variables focused on updating the type of masks for teaching staff during teaching, separating the section of nurseries and childcare centers from the directory, so that it has a separate detailed guide, and adding service providers, “cleaners and guardians”, to the list. The personnel who should be subject to examination, and adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures.

The amendments set the maximum permissible student density in a single classroom in schools so that it does not exceed 15 students. The number of risk levels has been updated to include four levels: “low risk, medium risk, high risk, and critical risk”, which are measured according to various indicators. Updated, as well as updating the environment, health and safety system in educational facilities, and the role of guardians and students’ affairs.

The Ministry made amendments, including quarantine procedures upon return from travel, as well as an update on the clinical training item in medical schools, adding details of toilet procedures, sterilizer specifications, number of masks, return travel procedures, and adding details about accident management and emergency preparedness, in addition to commitment. By undergoing a “Covid-19” examination for vaccine recipients before their return to educational facilities.

The most prominent of what was mentioned in the document updates is what has been added to the criteria for closing the educational facility, which may come “partially”, in case the result of a “Covid-19” examination of a person in the educational facility was positive, and the facility could isolate this person in the building and place him in A specific and isolated area, or within a specific group, the educational facility must close suspected areas to sterilize and disinfect them, and keep other people in contact (class groups / buses, and anyone suspected of being mixed with the case) at home for a period of 14 days, and health authorities should be notified of that. To follow up on the case in accordance with the procedures in place, as well as notify the leading authority in charge of the educational facility.

Full close

The updates included the complete closure, which comes if the result of the examination of a person in the educational facility is positive, and the educational facility cannot isolate this person in the building, and place him in a specific and isolated area, or within a certain group, this matter may require the entire educational facility to be closed, and it must be notified The leading authority in charge of the educational facility immediately.

• Adding service providers to the list of cadres that should be subject to examination.





