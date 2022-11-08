Official statistics revealed a decrease in the number of people infected with infectious diseases in Dubai by 13.7% within a year, while specialist doctors attributed the decrease to the growing awareness of precautionary measures among members of society against the background of the “Corona” pandemic, and people’s interest more in vaccines.

Doctors confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the change that has occurred in society during the past two years has increased people’s awareness of the importance and mechanism of precautionary and preventive measures, and the development of treatment techniques, which has limited the spread of infectious diseases, especially seasonal ones.

Official statistics issued by the Dubai Health Authority revealed that the total number of patients infected with infectious diseases amounted to 12,714 cases last year, compared to 14,743 cases in 2020, with a decline rate of 13.7%, including 2,064 citizens, compared to 10,650 residents.

According to recent statistics, the age group between 25 and 35 years was the most exposed to infectious diseases, with a rate of 31.5%, followed by the age group between 35 and 44 years, with a rate of 22.4%, and the age group between 45 and 54 years ranked third with 11.4%, while the percentage came The least number of injuries is in the age group less than a year, at a rate of 1.3%.

With regard to the type of most prevalent infectious diseases, seasonal influenza came with 4,207 infections, a rate of 33.1%, followed by early syphilis with a total of 1,378 infections, with a rate of 10.8%, and chickenpox with 6.3% of infections.

The family medicine specialist at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dr. Adel Sajwani, attributed the decline in the incidence of infectious diseases, as a result of the tightening of epidemiological surveillance by the concerned authorities and the increase in community health awareness, noting that the “Corona” pandemic increased pressure on health authorities, and raised awareness of the importance of epidemiological surveillance. For this type of disease, which led to a decrease in cases of all infectious diseases, most notably “Covid-19”, seasonal influenza, gastroenteritis, German measles, and others.

Sajwani stressed that vaccinations also played a major role in preventing and reducing the incidence of this type of diseases, pointing out that children, the elderly and those with weak immunity are among the most vulnerable groups to contracting this type of disease, in addition to health workers, pregnant women, and workers in environments where Overcrowded, such as workers’ dormitories.

For his part, the internal medicine specialist at “Tadawi” Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Omar Al-Sayed, stated that the “Corona” pandemic was the biggest lesson for humanity about the importance of health awareness and adherence to preventive measures, especially respiratory diseases that usually top the list of infectious diseases spread among members of society. Especially the flu and cold, as well as gastroenteritis and skin infections that spread among children.

He stressed the importance of continuing to maintain preventive measures and behaviors, so that they become a way of life for everyone, avoiding mixing with sick people, wearing masks in crowded places, paying attention to strengthening immunity through healthy balanced food, and exercising regularly.

For his part, the community medicine specialist, the official spokesman for the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Saif Darwish, said that infectious diseases are generally transmitted by limited methods and mechanisms, such as breathing, contact or mixing with infected people, all of these methods have become familiar with community members and sufficient awareness of the mechanism Dealing with and avoiding them. Vaccines have also contributed significantly to limiting the spread of infectious diseases and their transmission among members of society, stressing that they are the main axis behind the decline in the incidence of infectious diseases.

Therapeutic techniques to combat diseases

Community medicine specialist, official spokesman for the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Saif Darwish, said: “All infectious diseases decrease and decline as society becomes dependent on modern therapeutic techniques in the face and response to diseases, expecting that the rates will continue to decline in the coming years, with the growing awareness and the availability of treatments. Continuously modern.

He stressed the need for some groups to adhere more to preventive measures, most notably the elderly, those with immune diseases, children and those with chronic diseases, as they are more at risk of contracting this type of disease, most of which spread seasonally.



• The age group between 25 and 35 years is most exposed to infectious diseases.