The value of social security assistance in the UAE during the period from 2018 to 2022 reached 13 billion and 695 million and 865 thousand dirhams, while the number of beneficiaries reached 387,590, according to recent statistical data issued by the Ministry of Community Development.

The data showed that the value of aid during the year 2022 amounted to about two billion and 778 million dirhams, and the categories of “senior citizens”, “people of determination” and “the health-disabled”, respectively, accounted for the largest share of the total aid provided by the Ministry of Community Development.

The categories that receive the assistance of the Ministry of Community Development include: senior citizens, orphans, people of determination, unknown parents, the medically disabled, the financially incapacitated, the widow, the foreign widow, the foreign widow with orphans, the abandoned, the divorced woman under 35 years old, and the divorced woman over 35 years old. , foreign divorced women, unmarried girls under 35 years old, unmarried girls over 35 years old, female citizens married to foreigners on their behalf, married to foreigners on behalf of themselves and their children, families of prisoners, and the exception is those who have no work.

The UAE continues to provide various means of support to national families and citizens with limited income in order to enhance family stability and in line with the system of societal well-being and quality of life that the state is keen to lay its foundations and consolidate its components for its citizens.

The directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to restructure the “social support program for low-income people” into an integrated program at an amount of 28 billion dirhams, an important pivotal step in strengthening the social work sector that aims to improve the quality of life of the people of the country, especially the groups. limited income.

Under the new structure, the annual social support allocation increased from 2.7 billion to 5 billion dirhams, and the support program will cover various basic axes for citizen families with limited income, including the head of the family’s allowance, the wife’s allowance, the children’s allowance, financial support for housing, and basic needs such as food, water, electricity and fuel. In addition to temporary financial support for unemployed citizens looking for work, and unemployed citizens over the age of 45.

The support program introduced four new allocations: the housing allowance, the university education allowance, the allowance for unemployed citizens over the age of 45, and the allowance for the unemployed who is looking for work.

The social support program was keen to increase allowances for all family members, including the current three allowances: the head of the family allowance, the wife allowance, and the children allowance.

The program included three types of allowances: food subsidies, electricity and water allowances, and fuel allowances.