In Russia, over the past day, 13,634 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Sunday 11 October.

Related materials

Most of the infected are in Moscow (4501), St. Petersburg (528) and the Moscow region (419). Least of all – in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (3 and 1, respectively). Also, 149 deaths were recorded per day, 4240 people fully recovered.

In total, 1,298,718 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions to date in Russia. Over the entire period, 22,597 deaths were recorded, 1,020,422 people recovered.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, compared the reaction to the coronavirus vaccine in men and women. Answering the question about the difference in reactions, the scientist assured that at present there are no differences in the state after vaccination in men and women. Any reaction to the coronavirus vaccine in all volunteers manifests itself in the same way.