His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of “Suqia Al Emarat”, announced that the total number of beneficiaries of “Suqia Al Emarat” projects reached more than 13.6 million beneficiaries in 37 countries by the end of 2021.

His Excellency affirmed the continuation of the Foundation’s tireless efforts to implement development projects and provide safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with relevant bodies and organizations locally and globally, and its strategic partners, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Dar Al Ber Society and Dubai Cares.

This came during the first virtual meeting of the Emirates Water Authority Board of Trustees for the year 2022, which was attended by the members of the Board of H.E. Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at Khalifa University for Science and Technology, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Vice Dean for Scientific Research at UAE University; Eng. Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Production Sector at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; And Eng. Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence Sector at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Mohammed Abdul Karim Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the Emirates Water Authority, and Eng. Hamid Abdullah Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Council.

The meeting discussed the proposed budget for the “Emirates Water Supply” humanitarian projects for the year 2022, the Foundation’s campaign dedicated to the blessed month of Ramadan, in addition to the developments of the third cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which attracted participation from 56 countries around the world, with a total prize of one million US dollars The award aims to encourage research institutions, individuals and innovators from all over the world to find new and innovative technologies for the production, distribution, storage, control, purification and desalination of water using renewable energy.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: We are working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make the United Arab Emirates a springboard for humanitarian action for the next fifty years. “Emirates Water Supply” is an important tributary of the state’s efforts in the field of humanitarian work, to improve the lives of the deprived and afflicted around the world, and to provide relief to every liquid and disadvantaged in the world, regardless of their race, religion and culture. Through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Water Award, the Foundation, in addition to the development projects it implements, contributes to creating positive and sustainable change in the lives of millions of people deprived of clean water around the world.

His Excellency indicated that the Emirates Water Authority has intensified its efforts during the past two years to provide aid and assistance to others around the world, especially in light of the exceptional and harsh conditions imposed by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.



