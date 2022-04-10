Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Suqia Foundation, announced that the total number of beneficiaries of “Suqia Al Emarat” projects reached more than 13.6 million beneficiaries in 37 countries by the end of 2021.

His Excellency affirmed the continuation of the Foundation’s tireless efforts to implement development projects and provide safe drinking water to communities suffering from water scarcity and pollution, in cooperation with relevant bodies and organizations locally and globally, and its strategic partners, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Dar Al Ber Society and Dubai Cares.

This came during the first virtual meeting of the Emirates Water Authority Board of Trustees for the year 2022, which was attended by the members of the Council. Rashid Al Maktoum International Water, which attracted participations from 56 countries around the world, with a total prize pool of $1 million. The award aims to encourage research institutions, individuals and innovators from all over the world to find new and innovative technologies for the production, distribution, storage, control, purification and desalination of water using renewable energy.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: We are working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make the United Arab Emirates a springboard for humanitarian action for the next fifty years.

“Emirates Water Supply” constitutes an important tributary of the country’s efforts in the field of humanitarian work, to improve the lives of the deprived and afflicted around the world, and to provide relief to every liquid and disadvantaged in the world, regardless of their race, religion and culture. Through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Water Award, the Foundation, in addition to the development projects it implements, contributes to creating positive and sustainable change in the lives of millions of people deprived of clean water around the world. His Excellency indicated that the Emirates Water Authority intensified its efforts during the past two years to provide aid and assistance to others around the world.