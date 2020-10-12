In Russia, over the past day, 13,592 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions of the country. This is reported by the operational headquarters in its Telegram-channel on Monday 12 October.

The largest number of cases is in Moscow (4395), St. Petersburg (538) and the Moscow region (440). The least infected are in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Chechnya (2 and 7, respectively). Also, over the past day, 125 patients with coronavirus have died, another 3793 recovered…

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,312,310 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions in Russia. Of these, 22,722 were deaths, another 1,024,235 people recovered.

Earlier, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that Russia would reach a plateau for coronavirus within the next 10-20 days. According to her, residents of the country have become more disciplined and conscious in observing preventive measures, part of the working population was transferred to a remote mode, schoolchildren were sent on long vacations.