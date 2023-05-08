Immunizer protects against the omicron variant and can be applied when at least 2 doses have already been taken; data is from friday

The Ministry of Health counted 13.5 million people immunized with the bivalent vaccine by Friday (May 5, 2023). Increasing vaccination coverage against covid-19 is a priority for the federal government, according to the folder.

In a note (here’s the full – 809 KB) released by the ministry, the secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance, Ethel Maciel, recalls that vaccination is “fundamental to minimize the burden and prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the disease”.

Pfizer’s Comirnaty immunizer, which protects against the omicron variant, was made available to people over 18 who have received at least two monovalent doses, respecting an interval of 4 months from the last dose.

“Those who have not yet completed the vaccination cycle and are overdue for a dose, can also seek Primary Care, the gateway to the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]. The Ministry of Health reinforces that both monovalent and bivalent vaccines have proven safety and are equally effective in protecting against the coronavirus.says the note.

The Ministry of Health launched, in February, the National Movement for Vaccination to encourage compliance with the vaccination schedule in the country.

On Friday (May 5), the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the end of the health emergency of the covid pandemic. The emergency had been established on January 30, 2020 and was in force for 1,191 days.

With information from Brazil Agency