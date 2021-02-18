The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 13 447. The total number of infected reached 4 125 598, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Thursday 18 February.

Most cases – 1950 – were recorded in Moscow. St. Petersburg (1094 cases) and the Moscow region (577 cases) are also leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Republic of Tyva (one case), as well as in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (three cases each).

Also, 480 patients with coronavirus have died in the past bitches in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 81,926 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 18,730 per day. A total of 3,661,312 patients recovered.