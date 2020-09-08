Highlights: Bhind police revealed in bomb case in private school

The school student planted a bomb to scare the teacher

Accused is a student of 12th standard in the school itself, regretting his actions after arrest

Police recovered fake bomb making material from his house

Bhind

Police arrested a student of the school in connection with a fake bomb found in a private school in Mehgaon area of ​​the district. The arrested student confessed to the police that he had planted a fake bomb in the school to intimidate a school teacher.

The Mehgaon Police Station has seized fake bomb-making material from the possession of the student caught. Also seized the slip-related register and pen from him. In fact, on September 5, a bomb was planted by some unknown person in TDS Academy School located in Mehgaon area of ​​Bhind. The police of the entire district was stirred up on the information of the bomb.

Bhind News: sensation after getting bomb in school, threat to bomb in 7 schools in letter

SP Manoj Singh himself reached the spot after getting the information of the incident. Apart from this, the BDS team was also called from Morena and Gwalior to neutralize the bomb. But when the BDS team checked the bomb, the bomb turned out to be fake and mud came out from inside the bomb. The bomb was made by cutting pipes.

Bhind: news of bomb in TDS school turned out false, everyone breathed a sigh of relief

Seeing this entire matter, SP Manoj Singh instructed the officials to trace the entire matter as soon as possible and find out who had planted the fake bomb. Mehgaon police station, taking immediate action in this case, has arrested a class 12 student of the school.

MP: 2 friends commit ‘sin’ with pet mare, death, 1 arrested

The arrested student has told the police that he was the one who prepared the fake bomb and kept it in the school. His purpose was only to scare a school teacher. He did not know that the matter would increase so much. Police have also recovered the register paper on which Golu had written threatening letters from Golu Rathore’s house, including the items used to make fake bombs.