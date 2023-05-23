Agents are on the streets of the Federal District against suspected participants in the extremist acts of January 8

On the morning of this Tuesday (May 23, 2023), the PF (Federal Police) launched the 12th phase of the Lesa Pátria operation, which investigates intellectual authors, financiers and participants in the extremist acts of January 8th.

According to the corporation informed in notethe agents are serving 2 preventive arrest warrants and 4 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District.

The PF says that the facts investigated by Lesa Pátria, according to the penal codeconstitute crimes of:

violent abolition of the democratic rule of law;

coup d’etat;

qualified damage;

criminal association;

incitement to crime;

undoing; It is

deterioration or destruction of specially protected property.

previous stages

The 11th phase was held on May 11. 22 search and seizure warrants were carried out in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraná, in addition to blocking R$ 40 million in assets of those involved.

The 10th phase was held on April 18. 16 preventive arrest warrants and 22 search and seizure warrants were served in 7 states and in the Federal District.

The 9th phase was completed on March 23. At the time, the reserve major of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District), Cláudio Mendes dos Santos, 49, was arrested. He was accused of managing the money used to fund extremist acts.

The 8th phase was launched on March 17 with the objective of arresting 32 extremists of the 8 de Janeiro. The police action was carried out in 9 states and in the Federal District.

The 7th phase was held on March 7th. 3 extremists were arrested and the police served 8 search and seizure warrants in Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The 6th phase carried out 8 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo and Sergipe.

The 5th phase, on February 7, led to the arrest of 4 PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) agents who were supposedly involved in the extremist acts of January 8.

Among those arrested was Federal District Military Police colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime Barreto, responsible for the sector that planned the security of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the day of the acts. In addition to him, the following were arrested:

Captain Josiel Pereira César;

Major Flávio Silvestre de Alencar;

Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins.

On February 3, agents carried out the 4th phase of the operation in 5 states and in the Federal District. In all, 3 preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants were served in the states of Rondônia, Goiás, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Mato Grosso and the Federal District.

O Power360 found that one of those arrested at this stage was the former president of the CDL (Chamber of Shopkeepers) in Rio Verde (GO), Lucimário Benedito Camargo, known as Mário Furacão. Former State Representative Candidate William Ferreira da Silvaknown as “Weather Man” was also arrested in Rondônia. An unidentified Federal Senate legislative police officer was one of the search and seizure targets in the operation.

On January 27, the corporation carried out the 3rd phase of the operation in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District. The agents served 11 arrest warrants and 27 search and seizure warrants.

Former President’s Nephew Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, Léo Índio, was one of the targets of the last phase. O Power360 found that PF (Federal Police) agents served a search and seizure warrant at his residence.

The 2nd phase of Lesa Pátria was carried out on January 23rd with the arrest of Antônio Cláudio Alves Ferreira, who invaded the Planalto Palace and destroyed a 17th century clock during the acts of January 8th. Ferreira was arrested in Uberlândia (MG) and taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

The operation was launched on January 20. In the 1st phase, 8 preventive arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure warrants were served, issued by the STF, in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

Complaints

The PF opened a reporting channel to identify people linked to extremist acts. Complaints can be sent to the email [email protected]