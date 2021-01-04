Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that like CBSE Board, the State Board’s 12th examination is being considered after April 15 and the 10th examination after May 1. However, schools and colleges are still closed due to Corona epidemic.He said that a new strain of corona virus has been found in Britain, so it would be considered to start school from fifth to eighth grade after taking stock of the situation for a few days.

CBSE examinations will be held from May 4

The CBSE board exams for 10th and 12th will start from 4 May 2021. These examinations will be completed by 10 June 2021. The result will be announced by 15 July 2021. Practical examinations will be started from 1 March 2021.

Examination will be done on changed pattern

This time CBSE has reduced syllabus for both classes by 30% under special circumstances due to Corona virus epidemic. Board exams will be taken only on reduced syllabus. Apart from this, the board has also made some important changes in the paper pattern.

The lowest deaths in Mumbai after 292 days

The least three deaths a day from Corona were recorded on Sunday after 292 days in Mumbai. 581 new cases were found here. Earlier, on March 17, there was just one death from Corona. On Sunday, 3,282 new Corona patients were found in the state and 35 people died. Even after Christmas and New Year, Corona remains in control.