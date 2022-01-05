There Gulf 12 Hours loses its most anticipated protagonist. Valentino Rossi will not participate in the most important GT event held in the Middle East, scheduled for January 8th. The nine-time world champion of the MotoGP is in fact in fiduciary quarantine, having been in contact with a Coronavirus positive person. This was announced by the Kessel team in a press release. The crew of the Ferrari 488 GT3 # 46 will thus be made up of his brother Luca Marini, his friend ‘Uccio’ Salucci and David Fumanelli.

“Valentino Rossi will not be present at the Gulf 12 Hours on Saturday 8 January. The nine-time World Champion of motorcycling, having been in contact with a positive person at Covid-19 is in trust quarantine and will not take part in the prestigious endurance. Luca Marini and Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci remain confirmed, will therefore be at the start together with David Fumanelli aboard the Ferrari 488 GT3 # 46“, Reads the press release.

In 2019 Rossi-Marini-Salucci won in their Pro-Am category and in 2021 they reached the fourth place overall. Saturday should have been the first stage in the new life of the ‘Doctor’, who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2021 and is now deciding his near future.

The 12 Hours of the Gulf has come to his 11th edition and will take place this Saturday at the Yas Marina circuit (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates), after last year’s interlude at Sakhir (Bahrain). The race, reserved for GT3 and GT4 cars, will be divided into two heats (the second partially at night) of six hours each, divided between them by a three-hour break in which each team will have the opportunity to work on their own car. .