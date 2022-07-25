The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 157,949 new examinations were conducted during the past hours, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), which contributed to the detection of 1,298 new cases of the virus, bringing the total recorded cases to 984,267 cases. It also announced that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 2,332 cases.

And it announced the recovery of 1157 new cases of people infected with the virus, and their recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 963 thousand and 771 cases.



