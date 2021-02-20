In Russia, 12,953 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day, new cases were recorded in 85 regions. The total number of infected has reached 4,151,984, according to the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday 20 February.

12953 cases of coronavirus infection detected in Russia in the last 24 hours

Most cases – 1623 – were recorded in Moscow. After the capital, St. Petersburg (1092 cases) and the Moscow Region (690 cases) are in the lead in terms of daily growth.

The smallest number of infected was found in the Jewish Autonomous Region (3), Chukotka and Nenets Autonomous Okrugs (2 and 1, respectively).

Also, over the past day, 480 patients with coronavirus have died in Russia. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 82,876 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 17,484 per day. In total, 3,697,433 patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the eve of the coronavirus, 13 443 residents of the Russian Federation were infected.