The launch of Apple’s iphone 12 is coming to a close, now it has been less than two weeks. Let us know that four new iPhones are expected to be launched in the lineup of iphone 12 this year. There have been many leaked reports regarding the iPhone 12 and still such reports are coming continuously. It is being told that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will emerge as the base variants of 128 GB storage.

Tipster John processor has tweaked the information on the storage variants of all four iPhones. It is also being reported that Apple will also bring 64 GB storage variants of iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. It is being speculated that 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants are also being said. As the iPhone 12 Mini, it will be available in three storage options of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Tripster has reported that the event of iFone launch will take place on 13 October.

Also Read – Xiaomi’s Mi10T Smartphone Series Launched, Read Specifications and Price

It is reported that the new iPhone may be launched in October. It has been reported that all the smartphones in the iPhone 12 series will be equipped with 5G connectivity. However a report said that the iPhone 12 Mini will not have 5G. The new iPhones are also expected to feature OLED displays. It is not clear whether the iPhone 12 will also make this tradeoff.