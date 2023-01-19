Dr. Maryam Al-Raisi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, affiliated to the Dubai Academic Health Foundation, stated that the hospital introduced remote robotic surgeries, established fast-track clinics, and reduced patient waiting time by doubling capacity.

Al-Raisi explained to Emirates Today that the hospital has recently introduced many advanced medical services, as part of its efforts to employ the latest devices, technologies and smart solutions, as it used the latest version of the advanced surgical robot “Da Vinci Xi”.

This technology is characterized by giving doctors the opportunity to perform surgeries remotely, without the need for the surgeon or the patient to travel, which contributes to conducting emergency operations in a timely manner.

And she added, “The hospital has also succeeded in establishing a treatment unit using the (hyperbaric oxygen) technology, which contributes to the treatment of many pathological conditions in different ways.”

Al-Raisi pointed out that the hospital recently entered the outpatient clinic building, which includes 128 specialized clinics, including 26 specialties, including the obstetrics and gynecology clinic, premature babies, urology, cardiology and ophthalmology (adults and children), kidney disease clinic, hematology and oncology clinic, and Rheumatology, Orthopedics Clinic, Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic, Allergy and Immunology Clinic, Internal Medicine and Endocrinology Clinic, Otolaryngology Clinic, General Surgery, Nuclear Medicine Services, Molecular Imaging and other medical, supportive and administrative specialties.

She emphasized that the outpatient clinics in Dubai Hospital are flexible and keep up with the needs of customers, pointing to the development of joint clinics, to help patients who suffer from multiple chronic diseases, and need health care from two medical specialties or more at the same time.

And she continued, “We merged clinics and established joint ones to reduce multiple visits to this group of patients, and save time and effort, which reflects positively on increasing customer satisfaction.” .

She said, “The hospital has also introduced fast-track clinics, to reduce the anxiety of patients with cancerous tumors, by accelerating examination and diagnosis procedures, which reassures patients and their families of the speed of medical intervention. There are two clinics in this category: the fast-track clinic for diagnosing and treating breast cancer, and the fast-track clinic for diagnosing and treating heart diseases.”

She stated that the most prominent of the new specialized specialized clinics is the “fetal echocardiography clinic.” It is the first joint clinic between the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Dubai Hospital and the Department of Pediatric Cardiology at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital. due to deformities in their fetuses, and congenital heart defects. Also among the rare clinics is the Swallowing Clinic, which is a specialized clinic for diagnosing and treating swallowing problems for adults and children. The latest methodologies are used to treat such difficulties and health problems, in addition to the pulmonary artery hypertension clinic, which is a recently established clinic, affiliated with the Department of Cardiology, and is concerned with diagnosing and treating a form of high blood pressure that affects the arteries of the lungs and the right side of the heart.

And she confirmed that the new outpatient clinic building is equipped with facilities, supplies, and medical, nursing, technical and administrative cadres with expertise in the field of advanced health care, which gives it high readiness and enables it to meet the needs of customers.

She emphasized the increase in the number of outpatient clinics based on the increasing demand, in addition to the use of technology in the application of telemedicine to patients.

The number of clinics in the new building is currently more than the number of previous clinics, and its capacity exceeds twice the previous capacity, which contributes to reducing the waiting period for appointments.

7730 surgeries

Dr. Maryam Al-Raisi confirmed that the 128 specialized clinics in Dubai Hospital received 159,251 clients during the past year, with an average of 13,271 clients per month.

It reported that it had performed 7,730 surgeries in various specialties during the year.