Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – ESG Stallions Emirates, a company specializing in providing manpower, workers and employees housing solutions, construction services, and real estate development, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company, announced that the group’s total operating profits increased to AED 119 million during the first half of 2024, achieving a growth of 128% compared to the same period last year.

The strong profit achieved exceeded estimates, as the financial performance of the “ESG Stallions Emirates” group reflected the remarkable momentum in the pace of growth, in addition to its strategic focus and strong business fundamentals. The group also announced a significant increase in revenues by 140% year-on-year, reaching AED 640 million, thanks to the organic growth approach and strategic expansion plans.

The Group’s total assets continued to grow to AED 38.3 billion, up 10% compared to December 2023, reflecting the Group’s ongoing commitment to expansion, portfolio building and long-term investment strategy. In a clear indication of the strong financial position, ESG Stallions Emirates Group’s total equity increased to AED 4.2 billion, recording a growth of 5% compared to December 2023. In contrast, the book value per share reached AED 59.9, up 5% compared to December 2023.

“ESG Stallions Emirates has delivered an outstanding performance in 2024. The remarkable growth in operating profits during this period reflects our continued ambition and solid business fundamentals. This exceptional growth highlights our ongoing commitment to developing our operations and our relentless pursuit of excellence across all our business segments. As we continue to explore new opportunities, especially in promising and future sectors, we are uniquely positioned to sustainably enhance and redefine our competitive edge,” said Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG Stallions Emirates.

“The increase in revenues and gross profits during the first half of this year represents a significant financial achievement that adds to the group’s recent series of significant successes. These achievements embody our superior ability to link our distinguished commercial offerings with promising growth opportunities, adding significant value to our shareholders and contributing positively to the UAE economy. As we enter the second half of the year, we confirm the strength of our financial position and solid business foundations that enable us to enhance our competitive capabilities in the market and achieve greater successes than ever before,” said Kayed Kharma, CEO of ESG Stallions Emirates.