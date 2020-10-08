In the last 24 hours in Gujarat, 1278 new patients of corona virus have been confirmed. After this, the total cases crossed 1.47 lakh on Thursday. A health department release said that the total number of cases in the state reached 147951. The release stated that 10 infected people have died during this period.

The death toll has risen to 3541. It states that in the last 24 hours, 1266 patients have overcome the infection and have been discharged from hospitals. The number of people recovering from infection in the state has increased to 127923.

The Gujarat government on Thursday allowed private laboratories to conduct rapid antibody tests to detect corona virus infection. Till now, designated private laboratories were allowed to conduct only RTPCR investigations. According to the official release, people can now have ‘rapid antibody test’ in specified laboratories. These laboratories have to obtain the necessary permission from the Chief District Health Officer or the Medical Officers of Municipal Corporations for this.

He said that the laboratories have been asked to use the ELISA or CLIA Rapid Antibody Test Kit approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Also they have to mention in the report which kit has been used.