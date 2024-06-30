Dubai Customs revealed that it seized 1,273 drug cases at Dubai’s border crossings (land, sea, air and passenger operations) during 2023. The seizures included Tramadol tablets, Captagon, opium, heroin, cannabis seeds, marijuana, restricted narcotic drugs, and other narcotic substances.

Dubai Customs confirmed in a press statement yesterday, on the occasion of the World Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26 of each year, that it is making increased efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, especially narcotic substances, through its customs ports, as it works To protect society and the national economy from its negative effects.

Mansour Al Malik, Executive Director of Policies and Legislation Sector at Dubai Customs, stated that the department has placed protecting society from narcotics and prohibited substances at the top of its priorities, and its five-year plan 2021-2026 included a major strategic goal towards leading safe customs globally. This task was given great importance in light of the increasing risks, in commitment to its national duty, and in its belief in the serious harm of drugs to the security and health of the individual and society. He stressed the department’s full and complete cooperation with strategic partners from the security authorities to thwart any attempt to smuggle drugs, in support of achieving the objectives of the Dubai Council for Border Security, and the continuous development operations aimed at enhancing the emirate’s security capabilities in protecting border crossings, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, aimed at improving the performance of government agencies concerned with supervising border crossings, reaching the highest levels, and ensuring their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

For his part, Director of the Maritime Customs Centers Department (Acting), Rashid Al Dabbah Al Suwaidi, stressed that the Emirate of Dubai has become an international model in combating narcotics and their health risks and harms. Dubai Customs participates effectively in these efforts by developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, according to the best standards in customs inspection, so that the emirate maintains its position as an international center for global trade and the safest city in the world, as the total seizure reports during the past year reached 3,735 seizures, including 1,273 drug seizures. He pointed out that Dubai Customs is distinguished by the efficiency of its inspection officers, and we are proud that the Emiratization rate in this sector is 100%. We are working hard to expedite customs procedures for commercial shipments, to enhance Dubai’s pivotal role in global trade, while at the same time firmly confronting the various methods of smuggling contraband.

“Dubai Customs is keen to keep pace with the global development in inspection and screening devices. The department has equipped its customs centers with the latest devices that support inspection operations, including visceral screening devices. The department pays great attention to developing the efficiency of customs inspectors through intensive training courses to provide them with the best scientific and practical skills that enable them to detect and confront attempts to smuggle narcotics,” said Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

Director of the Technical Support Department, Engineer Adel Al Suwaidi, said: “Dubai Customs adopts an integrated series of procedures and technologies to confront all smuggling attempts, starting with the early warning technology represented by the risk engine system to diagnose suspicious shipments in advance, all the way to inspection operations by all means, whether manual inspection or X-ray detection or the use of the K9 customs dog unit. The department also provided the Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Center with the first-of-its-kind gantry system in the world to examine and inspect heavy and light vehicles, large equipment and yachts via X-ray scanning, which increases the center’s capacity to double Inspections and speed up procedures, support the flow of business and trade, and enhance the position of Jebel Ali Port, the largest in the Middle East, and one of the most important seaports in the world, as the device shortens the inspection time from approximately six hours manually to just five minutes.”

Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of Intelligence Operations at Dubai Customs, confirmed that as part of the department’s efforts to combat transnational organized crime, Dubai Customs has enabled many customs authorities in various countries around the world to thwart drug smuggling attempts. This included Dubai Customs’ assistance to an Asian country in seizing 700 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, estimated to be worth about $310 million, which was stacked in pallets loaded on a cargo ship. This seizure is considered the second largest quantity of drugs to be confiscated in this country.

Most notable seizures

Dubai Customs, in a special operation called “Cockpit”, was able to thwart the smuggling of 234.68 kilograms of narcotic hashish and prevent its entry into the country. The details of the incident are due to suspicion of one of the wooden ships coming to Al Khor Customs Center and Deira Port, and with the accumulated experience and specific skills possessed by Dubai Customs inspectors, the ship was subjected to a careful inspection, in which the “endoscope” technique was used, which is a device designated for inspecting narrow spaces. With its ability to give a high-quality image in the dark, with the aim of detecting contraband, as narcotic substances were found hidden in a new and professional way inside the ship’s cockpit.