The Environment and Nature Reserves Authority in Sharjah launched the “Sustainable Ghaf Tree” initiative, under the slogan “In Our Environment is Dry”, with the participation and interaction of 126 public and private schools of various stages, and announced the winning schools in its sixth session, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education. The second kindergarten, basic education, the first and second cycle, and secondary education.

The head of the Environment and Natural Reserves Authority, Hana Saif Al-Suwaidi, said that the initiative aims in general to contribute to spreading a culture of awareness among school students of the importance of preserving the Ghaf tree and its benefits in the local environment, while the general goal falls under a package of goals, the most prominent of which is to educate and provide students with information On the types of long-term trees, especially Ghaf trees, and the establishment of a culture of environmental awareness among the groups of students in the first, second and third stages of the importance and benefits of Ghaf trees for humans and animals in the past and present, and instilling the values ​​of positive environmental behavior among students.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

