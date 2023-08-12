The Sonora authorities have found this Friday 126 migrants who were overcrowded in a safe house in the municipality of Sonoyta and have arrested two people involved in the events who are accused of the crime of human trafficking. The images that have come out of the event show dozens of people sitting outside a house, in which they had been locked up for a long time. The police have secured the building in which these people were supposedly locked up.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the situation of these migrants of Ecuadorian origin who have been traveling for months in an attempt to reach the border and cross into the United States, their destination. The head of the Attorney General’s Office in that state, Francisco Sergio Méndez, reported that the migrants apparently brought “legal documentation” for the trip, and it is still not clear if they had been kidnapped for human trafficking or if they were about to to cross to the other side of the Rio Grande in search of opportunities. Sonoyta is located five kilometers from the border with the United States, and borders the small town of Lukeville in the State of Arizona.

This same week Francisco Garduño Yáñez, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), has been in that area, who has dedicated his trip to the border limits to alert about the new migratory routes that do not stop emerging. The INM representative has spoken about an increase in the number of detained migrants of African, Asian and Eastern European origin that is due to the creation of new routes for the “illegal trafficking of undocumented immigrants” to the United States from Mexico.

Cases of “rescues” of migrants by the immigration authorities occur more and more frequently, in the midst of a confusing policy in coordination with the United States, during which there is talk of respecting the human rights of migrants to remove the buoys installed in the Rio Grande by the Republican government of Texas, while migrants “rescued” by security forces are detained and sent back to their countries.

This July 28, the staff of the Migration Institute found 154 migrants who were being held in a safe house, also in Sonoyta, Sonora. The people came from were of African, Asian and South American origin and there was also a good contingent of minors among the people found. The same thing happened on May 8, when 49 migrants were found on a farm in the Cruz de Elorza community, in the State of Nuevo León.

