The first football match in Frankfurt’s biggest stadium was for the German championship. In 1925, the winner’s cup was played out in a final, and the venue had been decided long before the participating teams: the new stadium in the city forest. 40,000 spectators were still able to cheer on a local team. But it was not Eintracht, today’s undisputed top dog in the Waldstadion and in city football. It was the team from the 1899 football sports club. However, FSV was not granted victory in this biggest match; in extra time, 1. FC Nuremberg, the most successful German team of those years, scored the decisive 1:0. When FSV now celebrates the 125th anniversary of its founding – the keynote speaker at the ceremony in the Römer on Thursday is Eintracht boss Axel Hellmann – then that day will be considered the biggest in the club’s history.