Last week there was a big party in Lingotto. Fiat celebrated 125 years in, or rather on, the famous former factory building in the Turin suburb. With its almost one-kilometer-long driveway on the roof, the huge property is pretty unique in the world. The big party took place here on Thursday. Built in the 1920s, the factory was the most modern automobile factory in the world at the time, and not just because of the track on the roof.