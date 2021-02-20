The UAE Special Olympics announced record participation in the Unified Robotics Competition 2021, where 375 students from 44 schools across the UAE compete virtually through unified teams to complete weekly tasks through electronic platforms that use gamification techniques designed specifically for the competition. The Unified Robotics Competition 2021 is the largest robotics competition targeting students of different abilities in the Middle East and North Africa, and includes two age groups: between 8 and 11 years old, and from 12 years and over, and the competition is divided into two days, on March 13th for elementary students. And on March 20 for high school students.

Unified teams include students of different abilities in basic education (players) along with their peers from the unified partners in their schools to cooperate together throughout the duration of the competition as one team to complete the tasks assigned to them. The tasks required of them not only enhance their knowledge related to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and robotics, but also improve communication skills, team work and decision-making skills among students of different abilities in an environment that allows everyone to participate equally and enjoy a positive experience.

The award ceremony will be held online on April 17th, when the names of many winners in the technical and non-technical categories will be announced as well. One school will have the opportunity to win the inaugural Innovation for Inclusion Prize, which will be awarded to the school that succeeds in highlighting and demonstrating how STEM activities such as unified robots can be used to promote the values ​​of inclusion and inclusion within them in an effective and sustainable manner.

On this occasion, Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of the UAE Special Olympics Foundation said: “We have been pleased by the amazing response of schools and teachers to the Unified Robotics Competition 2021 for the UAE Special Olympics, especially in light of the pressure on the education sector in general, given the current circumstances. Enhancing the strengths and capabilities of students of different abilities to obtain greater appreciation, by creating opportunities for their empowerment and helping them to interact with their peers and cooperate together within their school community.

In 2019, the first unified robotics event outside the United States of America was held in Abu Dhabi, where nearly 200 students from 20 schools in the country participated, and gathered together to build robots over a period of six weeks to culminate the competition in a ceremony during which prizes were distributed on November 16, 2019. And in November 2020 A virtual unified robots training was organized, which attracted 196 students within 58 unified teams from 25 schools nationwide. The Unified Robotics Competition 2021 is organized in cooperation with its educational partners, Atlab Middle East and Aldar Education Company, the official educational partner in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.





