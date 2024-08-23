Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The International Triathlon Federation announced that 125 male and female players from the UAE have qualified to participate in the World Championship finals, which will be held in Spain from October 17 to 20.

According to the federation’s statement, the players qualified after participating in several local tournaments and a preparation period that witnessed many rigorous training sessions.

The nationalities of the qualified players included the UAE, Britain, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, Greece, Russia, Italy, France, Morocco, Palestine, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.