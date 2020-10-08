For the first time since mid-April, the incidence value for the last seven days in Hamburg has exceeded the 35 mark. The Senate is now advising how the corona measures should be tightened if the mark is exceeded for three days.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus has risen dramatically within a day. While the number of infections was 2828 the day before, they have now risen to 4058.

I.In Hamburg, the corona infections have exceeded the so-called incidence value of 35 for the first time since mid-April. With 125 new infections on Thursday, the value calculated by the health authority climbed to 36.1, as it announced (status: around 12 p.m.). It indicates the number of new infections within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants. On Wednesday it was still at 34.1.

This makes stricter measures to contain the pandemic more likely. According to a new rule, these should be taken if the incidence value is above the 35 mark for three days, as the spokesman for the health authority, Martin Helfrich, told the German Press Agency. Only when the value falls below 35 for three days could there be easing.

So far, an incidence value of 50 has been considered the limit above which stricter measures must be taken at the latest. So far it has only been clear that from the threshold 35 in Hamburg football games may only take place in front of a maximum of 1000 spectators and from a value of 50 celebrations in private settings are limited to a maximum of 10 participants and in rented rooms to a maximum of 25 participants. The Senate is preparing further suitable measures depending on the epidemiological analysis of the event, said Helfrich, without giving details.

Rising numbers of infections: Senate advises on stricter corona rules

According to information from the German Press Agency, senators and state secretaries wanted to advise on stricter restrictions on Thursday. It was initially unclear whether this would only be prepared or decided and announced in the event that the three-day period was exceeded.

On Wednesday, Senator for Economic Affairs Michael Westhagemann had already promised tougher measures for the catering industry, similar to those in Berlin. At the same time, together with the hotel and restaurant association, he appealed to restaurateurs and guests to comply with the applicable corona rules. “Above all, we can avoid stricter rules – such as a possible curfew, a ban on alcohol or a significant reduction in the number of guests present at the same time.”

Concerns about a second lockdown are also growing in industry. The chairman of the Hamburg Industry Association (IVH), Matthias Boxberger, appealed to the population and authorities to do everything possible to prevent important economic and life areas from being shut down again due to the corona. “A second lockdown would have fatal consequences for the German economy, which is slowly recovering.”

Accordingly, Boxberger appealed urgently: “Wear masks, keep your distance and comply with the requirements: Every Hamburg citizen can and must contribute to coping with the current situation.” He called on the Senate to “continue to implement and implement the necessary measures with all consistency check”.

Hamburg has been using a self-calculated incidence value since the end of September, after repeated deviations from the value given by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Also on Thursday, the RKI gave the seven-day incidence for Hamburg only 27.1.

The number of infections confirmed since the outbreak of the pandemic rose to 8,668. According to RKI estimates, around 6,900 infected people can now be regarded as recovered. 59 Covid 19 patients were treated in Hamburg hospitals, two more than the day before. The number of patients in intensive care units remained unchanged at twelve.

According to the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the Eppendorf University Hospital, 241 people in Hamburg have died of Covid-19 so far. The number remained unchanged on Thursday. The RKI named 276 deaths for Hamburg, two more than the day before.

The Hamburg health authority has all dead corona patients autopsied. On this basis, the Institute of Forensic Medicine then counts all cases in which someone has succumbed to Covid 19 disease. The RKI counts all people who have died in connection with a Sars-CoV-2 infection.