Dubai (Union)

Until the twenty-seventh of the holy month, the Ramadan campaign for the Dar Al-Bar association generated revenues of more than 125 million dirhams, from the proceeds of donations, alms, zakat funds and support for the people of goodness and charity, from the people of the Emirates and residents of its good land. By the end of Ramadan, total revenues are expected to reach “130” million dirhams, so that the association will succeed in achieving its main goals behind its seasonal campaign this year, which it has set as its main goal before the holy month of Ramadan.

Eng. Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Dar Al Ber Society, explained that the association covers, with this great human harvest, the costs of breakfast projects for those fasting, the blessed Eid al-Fitr clothing, the distribution of Ramadan money to needy, impoverished and needy families, and the delivery of zakat al-Fitr to those who deserve it, according to the Sharia banks specified in our religion. Al-Hanif, providing material assistance to the poor and needy, supporting vulnerable segments of society in the UAE and the world, paying the expenses of treating the sick, and other various charitable projects and initiatives, such as building mosques, digging wells and sponsoring orphans.