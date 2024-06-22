Municipalities have until July 31st to express interest; census aims to improve the National Primary Care Policy

According to the Ministry of Health125 cities have not yet joined the census of UBS (Basic Health Units). Municipalities that have not yet participated can express interest until July 31st through the adhesion module in the system Manage APSavailable on the platform e-Manager.

The cities of Rio Grande do Sul will have different deadlines for adhesion and completion due to the floods that affected the State. The ministry stated that 94% of Brazilian municipalities expressed interest in participating in the survey. According to the agency, the high adherence marks the resumption of diagnosis of this type of service after 12 years.

The Census’ proposal is to improve the Pnab (National Primary Care Policy) and strengthen primary care investment programs, ensuring adequate and qualified monitoring in the SUS (Health Unic System).

“The initiative aims to [a] identify the demands and challenges faced by UBS workers and local managers and guide solutions for the main bottlenecks that hinder access, quality and completeness of services provided”said the ministry.

Understand

The federal government intends, with the Census, to collect data regarding the composition of health teams, infrastructure conditions, digital health and access to diagnostic methods and medicines. The survey also includes oral health, the actions of community health agents and coordination of care integrated into the care network.

With approximately 50,000 UBSs operating in the country, the Census will be carried out using an online questionnaire on the e-Gestor AB platform. The mobilization for data collection has the support of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and the Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Departments).

The survey was developed through 4 national work workshops and an evaluation seminar, which included the participation of entities such as the Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research), the CNS (National Health Council) and the Oops (Pan American Health Organization).

Adherence to the Census is voluntary and the municipality’s participation is not linked to financial incentives. The ministry says, however, that adherence is essential to achieve a solid base of information: “The UBSs that participate will be at the forefront of the national effort to raise the standard of health care in the SUS, promoting a healthier and more equitable future for everyone in Brazil.”

With information from Brazil Agency.