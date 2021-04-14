Abu Dhabi (WAM) The number of foreign banks, their branches, and their electronic banking services units operating in the UAE reached 124 by the end of February, according to statistics issued by the Central Bank of the Emirates. The large number of foreign banks in the UAE reinforces the country’s position as a global financial center, and an economic capital from which major international companies take their regional headquarters, in order to conduct their business, not only in the UAE, but in the Middle East in general. It is clear from the statistics of the Central Bank that 57% of the activity of foreign banks, whether in terms of the number of headquarters, branches, or electronic banking units, is concentrated in the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while the rest of the percentage is distributed among the emirates of the other country.

The number of foreign banks and their operating branches in the Emirate of Dubai reached 42 by the end of February of this year, while the number in Abu Dhabi reached 37 branches, of which 8 were in Al Ain, about 13 branches in the Emirate of Sharjah, 5 in Ras Al Khaimah, 2 in Fujairah, and 1 in Ajman. .

In the context of their endeavor to serve customers and facilitate them, foreign banks have expanded in providing electronic services in the UAE, and this was evident in the increase in the number of electronic banking services units affiliated to them to 24 units at the end of last February, according to the statistics issued by the Central Bank.

The distinguished infrastructure, foremost of which is the electronic infrastructure, enjoyed by the UAE, has contributed to the expansion of all sectors, including the domestic and foreign banking sector, in providing electronic services to customers over the past years. It is noteworthy that the UAE topped the list of countries with the best electronic infrastructure in the world and ranked 31 in terms of the quality of digital life during the year 2020, according to specialized international references.