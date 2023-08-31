Ramiro Júlio Soares Madureira and Augusto Júlio Soares Madureira claimed to be in a meeting with the Minister of Tourism

The partners and administrators of 123Milhas, Ramiro Júlio Soares Madureira and Augusto Júlio Soares Madureira, did not appear to testify at the session of the CPI on Cryptocurrencies.

In a letter sent by the defense, the businessmen justified their absence because they were in a meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabinoat the same time scheduled for the testimony of the duo in the committee, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023).

In the text sent to the president of the CPI, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ), the defense states that the meeting at the Ministry of Tourism would be held in person at 6:30 pm, 30 minutes after the scheduled time for the testimony in the commission.

Ramiro and Augusto’s lawyer also stated that proof of attendance at the meeting with Minister Celso Sabino will be sent.

“The defense reiterates that those summoned will be fully available for any dates and times, from September 4th, without any prejudice to this CPI. Committing to attend on the new date to be designated”said the defense, in a letter.

