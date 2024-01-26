Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/26/2024 – 17:45

Judge Claudia Helena Batista, from the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte, suspended the judicial recovery of 123Milhas. The strike is due to the fact that the Minas Gerais Court of Justice has not yet analyzed the prior objection report from two companies in the travel company group. Produced by experts, the documents certify requirements for the judicial recovery process to proceed.

In an order signed this Thursday, the 25th, the judge explains that the process of prior verification of Novum, Art Viagens and 123 Viagens has already been concluded, with the determination of the continued recovery of such companies by the judge reporting the case at the TJ from Minas.

On the other hand, the previous finding of the companies Lance Hoteis and MM Turismo has not yet been analyzed by the 2nd degree magistrate, indicated the judge. These companies later presented the request for judicial recovery to the three other companies in the 123Milhas group.

Judge Claudia Helena highlights the fact that the judicial recovery of all companies has been consolidated, that is, the processes are moving together, with no possibility of there being a disparity between the stages of the action referring to the different members of the 123Milhas group.

“After the procedural consolidation is granted and for the procedure to proceed in obedience to the rite provided for in Law 11,101/2005, the resumption of the Judicial Recovery must await the Rapporteur's decision regarding the prior finding of the companies Lance Hoteis and MM Turismo & Viagens, so that the legal deadlines are duly complied with, whether by debtors, creditors and Aj's”.

The previous finding of the first 123Milhas companies that filed for judicial recovery indicated, for example, that marketing and advertising expenses were the pivot for the R$2.5 billion loss at the travel agency. The documents indicate that the group has 948 labor creditors and 802,630 secondary creditors, the vast majority of which are consumers.

While the case is being processed at the Minas Gerais Court of Justice, judge Alexandre Victor de Carvalho, from the 21st Specialized Chamber, has released amounts so that the group can 'honor its expenses'. Expenses are audited by experts appointed by the state Court. To date, more than R$46 million has been raised so that the group remains in compliance with its accounts.