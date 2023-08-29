admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/28/2023 – 7:45 pm

Several 123milhas employees report that they were fired this Monday, the 28th, in posts on Linkedin. According to a spreadsheet organized by the employees, there are at least 89 people impacted by the company’s dismissals.

In a note, 123milhas told the Estadão have initiated this Monday an internal restructuring plan, “with a reduction in the size of the team to adapt to the new context of the company in the market. This difficult decision is part of the measures to mitigate the effects of the sharp drop in sales. The company is working to progressively stabilize its financial condition.” 123milhas did not say, however, how many employees were dismissed.

On the 18th of this month, the travel agency announced the suspension of packages with flexible dates and the issuance of promotional tickets, offering reimbursement in vouchers for use in the company itself. According to the company, the measure was taken “due to the persistence of adverse market circumstances”. The decision surprised thousands of customers with tickets purchased and trips booked between September and December.

The suspension of packages caused revolt among customers and led to 123milhas being notified by Procon-SP and becoming the target of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Financial Pyramids, according to federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ). The Ministries of Justice and Tourism are also investigating the company.