The influx of Sudanese refugee brothers in the Republic of Chad and members of the local community in the city of Umm Jaras of various categories continues to the Emirati field hospital, to obtain its medical services.

The number of cases received by the hospital since its opening on the ninth of last July has reached 12,367 sick cases, including children, the elderly, Sudanese refugee men and women, and Chadian residents of the region, including 4,789 males, 3,850 females, and 3,728 children.

The hospital’s medical team performed more than 178 surgeries, ranging from simple, moderate, and serious, all of which were crowned with complete success.

The field hospital was established based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and works in joint cooperation between three humanitarian institutions in the country, which are the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Business. Humanitarian aid, in coordination with the UAE Aid Office, within the framework of the humanitarian, relief and medical support provided by the UAE to the Sudanese brothers affected by the current conditions in their country, and in support of the friendly Republic of Chad to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of large numbers of Sudanese refugees.

The area of ​​the hospital is 200 by 200 square metres, with a capacity of 50 beds, which can be doubled, while an integrated medical staff from various specialties provides their services around the clock and with high professionalism, represented by dozens of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians with experience and high efficiency, using the latest medical devices and equipment. Necessary and modern medicines to treat hospital patients.

On the other hand, the field hospital’s fleet of mobile clinics continues its tours in the city of Umm Jaras and the surrounding villages and towns, providing medical services for medical cases that are unable to reach the Emirati Field Hospital.

The medical staff accompanying the mobile clinics diagnose and treat medical cases and dispense medications to them, while some cases that require specialized treatments or surgical operations are transferred to the field hospital in the city of Umm Jars to receive full health care and follow up until complete recovery.

