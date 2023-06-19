Afrimax English: 123-year-old virgin admitted that she dreams of finding love

123-year-old virgin from Rwanda Theresia Nyirakajumba admitted that she dreams of meeting her love. The story of her long single life and the desire to find the perfect man, she told in a video posted on the Afrimax English YouTube channel.

The woman was brought up in strict rules: the groom was supposed to be presented to her by her parents, but they never did. She never saw a naked body, because she never loved anyone. However, the hope that there will be an ideal man for her has not faded so far.

In my culture, girls weren’t allowed to be alone with a man. It became the principle of my life. I decided to live alone, even when my parents and family asked me to get married. Theresia Nyirakajumba123 year old virgin

Nyirakajumba added that for many years she dreamed of meeting someone who would love her and “embrace her soul.” At the same time, loneliness instilled in her a fear of men, and only when she got older did she get rid of him, the woman admitted.

“When I was young, I did not want to communicate with men, and this determined my future. But now you can help me and introduce me to someone, ”she addressed the audience.

