From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/18/2024 – 1:41

After an administrative hearing to define procedural issues involving the judicial recovery of 123 Milhas, at the Civil and Tax Forum of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG), this Wednesday (17), the Court released a schedule of the next stages of the company’s judicial recovery.

The hearing decided that the official notice listing all creditors and the amount owed to each one would be published within 30 days. After that, 123 Milhas would be responsible for proposing a plan to settle its debts with creditors within 60 days. The next step would be the approval of this plan presented by 123 Milhas, which would need to be approved by a meeting that, according to the judge, should take place in December of this year. Once the plan has been approved and the amount is verified, the payment stage for creditors will begin.

In this context, Judge Cláudia Helena Batista requested that creditors do not file objections, qualifications or requests for value reviews at this time, since, at this stage of the process, the time is for defining stages and these demands will not be analyzed.

At the end of the hearing, the partners of 123 Milhas said that they are “committed” to paying their debts. “If the law is found to be in breach, the recovery will become bankruptcy, which would mean liquidating everything in the company to pay the creditors,” concluded Cláudia.