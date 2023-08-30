Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/30/2023 – 9:00 am

Thousands of people who had a trip scheduled for the end of the year have already been informed by 123 Milhas that the tickets, purchased at promotional prices, will not be issued.

Several doubts are arising for consumers about what rights they will have at this time. Psychotherapist Thiago Guimarães was scheduled to travel with his mother to Portugal in early September and has already been informed that the trip will not take place.

“The company offered me only one way out: the price of the ticket plus a bonus of just over R$600.00 in a voucher for me to buy another ticket on the company’s own platform. With that, I lost everything I had already bought in advance: internal flight from Lisbon to Paris, tickets and hotels. I had a loss of about R$ 10 thousand”, he said.

Guimarães paid R$5,900 for two tickets to the Portuguese capital. In a survey of the main air ticket sales sites, the two tickets for the same date cost no less than R$ 28,000 at the end of August, 4.7 times more.

Company conduct is illegal

As in the case of the psychotherapist, customers who have not had their tickets issued are complaining that the only option offered by the company is to use the voucher on the website.

“Such conduct is illegal, as it obliges the consumer to purchase new products from that same company, whose trust has already been broken once and may result in a new and future breach of contract. In addition, the voucher provided by 123 Milhas is limited to the amount paid by the consumer plus monetary correction, being insufficient to purchase a new ticket for the scheduled period or a new travel package, so that the consumer will continue to bear the loss of not able to make the long-awaited trip”, explained the lawyer specialized in consumer law Igor Coelho, who says that customers should file a lawsuit against the company.

Judicial recovery can hinder return

This Tuesday, the 29th, the company filed for Judicial Recovery at the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais. The measure occurs when a company, through a lawsuit in court, informs its creditors, customers and suppliers that it will not shoulder the financial responsibilities and seeks an alternative payment plan, with longer terms and conditions.

In a notice on the 123Milhas website, the company informed customers that due to the recovery request, consumers whose packages were canceled will not be able to request the voucher.

“The company is temporarily prevented, under the penalties of the law, from making payments of any nature, referring to transactions carried out until the date of 08/29/2023. In this way, while the Judicial Recovery process is in progress, your voucher cannot be requested”, he explained in a statement.

Lawyer João Medeiros Fernandes Júnior explained what the rights of consumers are in the midst of a Judicial Recovery and that the recovery of amounts by consumers may take even longer.

“To be sure about the issue of consumers, we would have to analyze the contracts that were made. Apparently, these creditors do not have any type of guarantee, and, in the case of an RJ, they would be behind the labor liabilities and the creditors that have the guarantee. It will be necessary to observe the rules that will come out of the creditors’ meetings, ”he said.