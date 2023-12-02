The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, confirmed that in line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency is keen to support climate action efforts aimed at preserving and improving health around the world, in an effort to ensure a better quality of life. For human beings, achieving sustainable economic and social growth, and a better future for future generations.

This came on the occasion of the launch by the COP28 Presidency today, in partnership with the World Health Organization, of the “COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health” in an effort to accelerate climate action aimed at protecting human health from the increasing repercussions of climate change. The declaration was launched during the World Climate Action Summit, which brings together world leaders. At the beginning of the work of COP28.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “The repercussions of climate change affect everyone, and it is one of the most serious threats to human health in the twenty-first century. Governments have begun to include the issue of health among the basic elements of climate action, and this announcement sends a strong message calling for the necessity of reducing emissions and enhancing Joint efforts to support health systems in all countries.”

The declaration, which was signed by 123 countries, was issued during the World Climate Action Summit, a day before the launch of “Health Day” within the COP28 activities, and includes governments’ acknowledgment for the first time of the necessity of protecting societies and establishing health systems to address the health repercussions of climate change, such as rising temperatures, air pollution, and the spread of… Infectious diseases.

The Declaration also received support from a number of leading countries in this field, including Brazil, Malawi, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Netherlands, Kenya, Fiji, India, Egypt, Sierra Leone, and Germany, as the Declaration supports joint efforts to confront the challenges related to the occurrence of 9 million deaths annually in the world as a result of air pollution, and exposure to More than 189 million people have been affected by extreme weather events.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “The climate crisis affects various aspects, the most important of which is health. However, this aspect has been neglected within the climate negotiations for a long time, and the World Health Organization thanks the UAE for making health a major priority within its presidency of the Conference of the Parties.” COP28, we also welcome this declaration that emphasizes the need to build low-carbon, climate-resilient health systems, to protect the health of both the planet and people.”

For his part, Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, one of the countries that signed the declaration, stressed that the increasing repercussions of climate change are negatively affecting the health and well-being of communities. He added that Malawi has suffered these repercussions severely, as the harsh climate conditions led to the displacement of tens of thousands of citizens, and the spread of Infectious diseases that killed thousands more, and through COP28, the world called for defining a clearer path that focuses on investing in human health and well-being, and ensures an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector towards a healthier future for humans.

The declaration covers a range of areas of climate and health action, including establishing climate-resilient, sustainable and equitable health systems, enhancing ways of cooperation between sectors to reduce emissions and making the most of climate action to improve health, and increasing funding for climate and health solutions, as the signatories of the declaration committed to including health targets in their plans. Climate change, and improving international cooperation to address the health risks of climate change at the upcoming Conferences of the Parties.

Given the importance of financing to the success of the Declaration, the COP28 Presidency, in cooperation with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), the Green Climate Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the World Health Organization, came up with ten principles on strengthening financing for climate and health action, and gathering pledges. New and additional financing, and promoting innovation through projects capable of bringing about radical change and applying new ways of working that include multiple sectors. The “COP28 Guiding Principles for Financing Climate and Health Solutions” received the support of more than 40 financing partners and civil society organizations, which confirms increased cooperation between funders. And growing momentum for sustainable support for solutions to climate and health challenges.