In Russia, 12,248 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, 6,209 recovered, 43 died

In Russia, 12,248 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day. The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 18,589,221. About this on Saturday, July 30, reported on the website of the operational headquarters for the fight against infection.

A day earlier, 11,422 new cases were recorded in the country.

Most cases of COVID-19 were registered in Moscow (3888), St. Petersburg (1457) and the Moscow region (1309). Least of all – in the Magadan region (2), Ingushetia (6) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (6).

Over the past day, 6,209 people were discharged from hospitals due to recovery. During the same period, 1,634 people were hospitalized in Russia.

In Russia, 43 deaths were recorded per day. Over the entire period of the pandemic in Russia, 382,395 people have died.