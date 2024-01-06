On day 92 of the war in Gaza, desolation grips the region. An Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis has claimed 18 lives, as violence spreads in the area. With more than 22,700 Palestinians dead and the United Nations warning that Gaza has become “uninhabitable,” the conflict leaves diplomacy reeling and hopes for a peaceful solution in doubt.

In the city of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, tragedy struck once again. At least 18 people lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike, which targeted a home during the dark night. But this event was not an isolated case in a war that has reached its fourth month.

Attacks also occurred in the enclave in the city of Deir el-Balah, located in the center of the Palestinian territory. Three people were killed and several injured when a house was targeted by the Israeli offensive.

However, the intense fighting was not just limited to Gaza. In the city of Nablus, in the West Bank, and in the Shu'fat refugee camp, in also occupied East Jerusalem, violent clashes have been reported amid military incursions by Israel.

Israeli forces also claimed to have attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Last Friday saw airstrikes, tank fire and artillery shelling, according to the Israeli army's official statement.

The human impact increases after the latest attacks

The human toll in this war has increased rapidly. Since October 7, at least 22,600 Palestinians have been killed and 57,910 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The revised death toll since the October 7 attack on Israel has so far confirmed 1,139 Israelis killed in the deliberate attack by Hamas.

Relatives of Palestinians killed during Israeli bombings mourn their loved ones at the European hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2024, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group. Hamas. © AFP

Although, the conflict has extended beyond direct confrontations. In northern Gaza, the Jabalia refugee camp has been flooded by heavy rain, while municipal services remain closed. Leaking sewage into the camp, home to thousands of people, has raised fears of the spread of disease.

The United Nations has issued a warning: after three months of fighting, Gaza has become “uninhabitable.” The devastation and human suffering seem to have no end.

Diplomacy in the midst of chaos

Amid this chaos, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey, where he is expected to discuss the Gaza situation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Blinken has put it on his agenda to visit several Middle Eastern countries before heading to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Istanbul on January 5, 2024, the first step of a new tour of the Middle East focused on the Gaza conflict. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on January 5, 2024, kicking off his fourth tour of the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out three months ago. © AFP – Evelyn Hockstein

For his part, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah issued a warning about the risk of exposure for Lebanon if the armed group does not respond to the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Separately, families of six people captured during the Hamas attack on October 7 have arrived in Qatar to discuss efforts aimed at the release of the remaining captives with that country's prime minister.

Furthermore, in the midst of this war, there are also categorical denials. Rwanda, Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have denied any involvement in negotiations with Israel related to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to their respective countries.

Tensions rise between Lebanon and Israel

This Saturday, a tense situation broke out when intense fire coming from Lebanon targeted northern Israel, according to the Israeli army. The response was immediate, with Israeli forces striking what they described as a “terrorist cell” involved in these launches.

It all started when rocket sirens echoed throughout northern Israel, alerting the population. The army soon confirmed that approximately 40 projectiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Meron area, located in northern Israel.

Photo taken on January 5, 2024 from the town of Dhayra, southern Lebanon, next to the Israeli border, showing buildings in the Lebanese town of Tair Harfa as smoke billows over northern Israel, in amid ongoing cross-border tensions sparked by fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. © AFP

Despite the intensity of the attack, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the first hours. However, the military response was not long in coming.

“Shortly thereafter, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) took action against a terrorist cell that participated in these launches,” the official statement stated.

The incident highlighted the fragility of the region and the rapid escalation of tensions. The authorities on both sides are closely monitoring the situation, while the international community watches with concern, hoping that detente will be achieved and stability will be restored in the area.

With Reuters, EFE, AP and local media