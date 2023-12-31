A group of 122 Venezuelan migrants returned to their country on the second repatriation flight from Mexico, for a total of 329 people if we add the 207 who arrived early this Saturday, as part of a bilateral cooperation agreement on immigration matters, the Government reported.

We are “receiving 122 citizens repatriated from Mexico, these citizens arrive today (Saturday) from Mexico City and are being received by our authorities,” said the general director of the Identification, Migration and Immigration Service (Saime), Gustavo Vizcaíno, from the Simón Bolívar international airport in Maiquetía, which serves Caracas.

The flight was carried out according to plan 'Return to the Homeland', a government program launched in 2018 to facilitate the return of migrants who were victims of xenophobia, according to the Venezuelan Government.

The Mexican Government reported this Saturday the restart of repatriation flights for Venezuelans who are detained on their way to the northern border.

In a statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry indicated that, within the framework of the commitments of the Meeting of Palenque on October 22, Mexico and Venezuela decided to strengthen their cooperation in this matter.

That is why, among the first actions, “it was agreed to restart the coordinated mechanism of repatriation flights for Venezuelan people, for which two pilot flights were carried out between yesterday and today, December 29 and 30.”

Likewise, he indicated that they are working on the implementation of social programs in Venezuela, which will benefit, among others, repatriated people by linking them with productive projects and paid internships in workplaces.

Migration has increased in Mexico since October 2018, when caravans with thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, began to enter with the aim of crossing the country to reach the United States and the arrival has continued in recent years despite the pandemic and restrictions imposed by countries in the region.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) detained more than 3.2 million migrants in the fiscal year of 2023.

